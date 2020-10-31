Analyzing Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) & 1st Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FISB)

1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get 1st Capital Bank alerts:

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 2.57 $2.85 million N/A N/A Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.35 $16.90 million $1.21 8.69

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1st Capital Bank and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Capital Bank.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A Capital Bancorp 13.98% 12.79% 1.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of 1st Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats 1st Capital Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, and equipment and acquisition financing; term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers home loans or refinance and home equity lines of credit; small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire transfer request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California, as well as a loan production office in Santa Cruz County. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.