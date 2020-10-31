Analysts Set Expectations for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $24.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.86.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $687.98 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $693.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.87.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,281 shares of company stock valued at $53,964,776. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

