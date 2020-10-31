Analysts Set Expectations for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

NYSE:XOM opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

