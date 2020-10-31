Analysts Set Expectations for Docebo Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.15 million for the quarter.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.