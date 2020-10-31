Analysts Set Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) PT at $8.61

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aphria by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APHA opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

