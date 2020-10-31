Analysts Offer Predictions for Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMMF. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of SMMF opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $233.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

