Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

CCBG stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

