Analysts Offer Predictions for Atco Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$938.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

