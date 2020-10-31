Analysts Issue Forecasts for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

PDCE stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 453,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 414,672 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 312,565 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.