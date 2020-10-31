Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 21.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $12,301,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 59.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 14.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

