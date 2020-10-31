Analysts Expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.51. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

SMBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.