Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Primerica reported earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Primerica by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth $106,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $110.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

