Analysts Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $228.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

