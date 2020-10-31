Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $264.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

