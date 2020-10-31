Analysts Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post $13.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.08 million to $14.80 million. Genasys posted sales of $7.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $42.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.11 million to $43.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.17 million, with estimates ranging from $47.84 million to $56.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Genasys had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $27,553.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,296.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,375 shares of company stock worth $802,060. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genasys stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 million, a P/E ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 0.48. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

