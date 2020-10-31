Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $9.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.78 billion and the highest is $10.09 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $8.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $33.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.69 billion to $33.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.40 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

