Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

NYSE SEE opened at $39.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

