Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.