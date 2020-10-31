Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.08. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.