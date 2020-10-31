Analysts Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to Announce $2.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.57. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cubic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Cubic stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

