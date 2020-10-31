Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amkor reported stellar third-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates and improved year over year. Strong performance by advanced product lines drove the top line. Further, solid demand in the automotive, communications and industrial markets was a major positive. Also, strong momentum across computing and consumer markets contributed well. The company’s growing traction across 5G, advanced automotive systems, IoT wearables and high-performance computing on the heels of its robust advanced packaging technologies remains a tailwind. Additionally, deepening focus toward shareholders’ returns remains positive which is expected to help the stock rebound in the near term. However, sluggish mainstream product lines remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMKR. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $59,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $154,339.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $542,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

