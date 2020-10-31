AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a PE ratio of -195.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

