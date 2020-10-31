Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Amgen were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 147.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after purchasing an additional 384,997 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

AMGN opened at $216.94 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.