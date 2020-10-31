American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $229.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average is $250.06. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

