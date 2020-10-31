American States Water (AWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. American States Water has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

