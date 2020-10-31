American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for American International Group in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Shares of AIG opened at $31.49 on Thursday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,751,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,350 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,661,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

