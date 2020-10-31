American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.75% of American Assets Trust worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,926,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 167,372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 366.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 853,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 284,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $493,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $643,431.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,317 shares of company stock worth $1,410,574. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

