American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.75% of American Assets Trust worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $493,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $643,431.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56,317 shares of company stock worth $1,410,574. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

