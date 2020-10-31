Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Ameren worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $137,927,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $65,991,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 530,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

