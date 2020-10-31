Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Ameren worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameren by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,128,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,291,000 after buying an additional 415,960 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ameren by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

