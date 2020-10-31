Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,518 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amcor were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

