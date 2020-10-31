AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,290,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 13,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days. Approximately 50.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AMC Networks by 18.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Macquarie upgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

