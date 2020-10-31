Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 54.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 531,523 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 541.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 399,196 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 558,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 388,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 317,552 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

