Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ATHE opened at $1.24 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

