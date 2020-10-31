Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ ATHE opened at $1.24 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $5.15.
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.