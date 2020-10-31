Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Dubuque Bank & Trust

Dubuque Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,510.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,463.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,738.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.