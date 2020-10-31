Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,463.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,738.24.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

