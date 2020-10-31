Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. 140166 raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,738.24.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,510.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,463.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.