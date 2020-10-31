Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,738.24.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,510.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,463.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

