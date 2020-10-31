Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,463.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,738.24.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

