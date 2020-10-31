Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Riverstone Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 7.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,510.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,463.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,738.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.