Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 6th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,738.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,510.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,463.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.