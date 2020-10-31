Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,463.65. The company has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,738.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

