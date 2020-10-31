Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARLP. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $408.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 207.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

