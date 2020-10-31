Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Trading 18.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price traded up 18.9% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $52.32 and last traded at $52.04. 2,974,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,443,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

