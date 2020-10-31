Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

ALLK stock opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.07. Allakos has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Allakos by 182.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

