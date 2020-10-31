Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AQN. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 250,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,471,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 502,779 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

