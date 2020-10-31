Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALEC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of ALEC opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. Alector has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $745.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alector by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,691,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

