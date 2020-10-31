Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe Sells 6,089 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,433,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 476.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.