AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 48.8% in October

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AirNet Technology stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

