Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 109.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 221,463 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,869,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 31.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after acquiring an additional 152,346 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $276.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.39. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

